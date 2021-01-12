WHITEFISH — This weekend's scheduled Frontier Conference women's basketball games between Rocky Mountain College and the University of Providence have been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Frontier made the announcement Tuesday evening in a press release. The games were slated for Saturday and Sunday in Great Falls.

The men's teams from Rocky and Providence are still scheduled to play both Saturday at Sunday in Great Falls, but now with earlier tipoff times. Saturday's game will begin at 5 p.m. and Sunday's contest will start at 2.

