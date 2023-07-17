DILLON — After three decades serving as the sports information director for the Frontier Conference, Wally Feldt has announced the 2022-23 season was his last with the league.

The 1973 graduate of Western Montana College has been a fixture in the Treasure State from his days in radio, his time working for his alma mater and his longstanding tenure with the conference.

“What A Long Strange Trip It's Been, a line from a Grateful Dead song perfectly describes my time in the Frontier,” Feldt said. “I still remember getting a call from Bob Green and Sonny Holland. The NAIA was moving from a district format to a conference format and they needed someone to compile statistics for the league. Who would have thought I would still be handling these duties three decades later.”

Along with his work for the Frontier Conference, Feldt spent two decades as sports information director at Western. He was honored with the Frontier Conference Distinguished Service Award in 2014, was named Frontier Conference SID of the Year in 2017 and is a 2015 inductee of the Montana Western Hall of Fame.

“The evolution of the sports information job has changed over the last 30 years,” the Dillon native said. “When I started, I was on the other side of the glass – I received the information from the SID’s. I learned quickly to blend my broadcast journalism background into print journalism to help schools and media in our region. I have thoroughly enjoyed being a mentor to young SID’s who were in the same position I was when I started and love seeing the success that they have.”

Feldt will remain busy volunteering at Western, working with their alumni department on research and writing projects, doing play-by-play of Bulldog athletics events while continuing to preserve the history and legacy of Southwest Montana.

“My goal in retirement is to learn to make a 3-foot putt,” the avid golfer said. “I am going to miss the day-to-day camaraderie of the friends I made in the profession, both the media members and SID’s – but am grateful for the bond I have made with so many amazing folks over the years. The extra time will also allow me to spend more time with my family.”

The Frontier Conference has begun a search for Feldt’s replacement.