BILLINGS — Two Frontier Conference women's basketball games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday between Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western in Dillon have been halted.
The conference made the announcement Thursday in a press release, though no reason was provided, COVID-19 or otherwise. The games are currently listed as forfeits by Rocky on both the Frontier and UM Western websites.
It is the second consecutive weekend in which games have been called off for Rocky. The Battlin' Bears (1-5) also had to home contests versus Carroll canceled, and have had six games shuttered since beginning an abbreviate conference-only schedule on Jan. 4.
Western (13-4, 11-4 Frontier) is currently in second place in the Frontier women's standings behind Carroll.
The men's games between Rocky and Western this weekend in Dillon are still expected to be played as scheduled. Tipoff on Saturday is set for 5 p.m. while Sunday's game will begin at 2.
