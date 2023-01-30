Frontier laurels bestowed on Providence, Carroll basketball players Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Davien Harris-Williams of the University of Providence and Jamie Pickens of Carroll College are the Frontier Conference's basketball players of the week, the league announced on Monday.Harris-Williams is a junior from Tacoma, Washington. Pickens is a senior from Helena.Providence lost in overtime at No. 12 Montana Tech last week, but won in OT at home over Carroll.The 6-foot-1 Harris-Williams averaged 26.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists per game. Carroll's women went 2-0 for the week, including a victory over No. 22 Rocky Mountain College.The 6-2 Pickens averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three assists per game. Her 16 rebounds at Providence was a career high. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Basketball Players Of The Week Davien Harris-williams Jamie Pickens College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Stay hungry': Unbeaten Wolf Point boys pull together and sprint to best start in 12 years Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team Perfection: Helena Capital's Talon Marsh completes undefeated crosstown career as Bruins beat Bengals Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
