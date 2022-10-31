Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College was chosen Monday as the Frontier Conference's men's cross country runner of the week.
It is the fourth time Wilson has been selected for the honor this season.
Wilson took individual honors and led the Battlin' Bears to victory at the Rocky Invitational last week.
He won the 8K race with a clocking of 26 minutes, 16 seconds.
