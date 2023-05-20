BILLINGS — When Jeff Schumacher first gave running an independent club college football program a crack nearly a decade ago in Idaho, the many hurdles in his way tried to bring him down.

There was the hyperspeed turnaround, about seven months from announcement to first game, that was needed to get the ball rolling. There was finding players, equipment — and especially important, money — along with a whole host of other logistical nightmares. And of course, there were the obvious questions asked: Who will you play? Where will you play? Why go this non-obvious route for college football?

Nevertheless, Schumacher and close confidants grinded through it all, and Lewis-Clark Valley — an independent, nonaffiliated college football program he helped set up in Lewiston, Idaho — was born. It's still operational today and is scheduled to play games in the fall.

Now in Billings for after retiring from his day job (working with companies with FedEx operations) but still doing something football-related (a volunteer assistant coach at Billings Skyview), Schumacher is making strides on building a similar program in the Magic City that, if all goes well, will bring the first college football program outside of Rocky Mountain College to the city in decades.

The experience will be a bit different to the traditional model of college football most are used to, but Schumacher — an Idaho native that played college football at Western Montana in the 1990s — is happy to explain the idea's many goals (including the main one, using football as a device to help get people degrees) for all who may be interested.

After all, with the program — currently slated to be named the "Billings University Buffaloes" — scheduled to begin play in fall 2024, he's got to get to work.

"What drives me to do this is not only the love of the game, but the love of the process," Schumacher said. "My best football experience was after the third year (with Lewis-Clark Valley), sitting in Lewis-Clark State College's graduation and hearing my football players' names called. ... That's the ultimate joy of all of it.

"There will be naysayers, but just like with anything, we can't let that stop us. We've got a goal and we've got to push forward with that goal. As long as we do things right, I think we'll be in good shape."

Due to the program's uniqueness, it's worth breaking down what "Billings University," which is not a physical entity, and its football team will and won't be.

Though it will indeed be a college football team, the Buffaloes will not be officially affiliated with any college or university, including Rocky and Montana State Billings.

Where the "college" part comes in is two-fold: players must be enrolled in an approved university to be eligible to play, and all of the program's opponents will be similar independent college teams, college junior varsity teams, junior colleges and the like to start off.

The program will be a 501(c)3 nonprofit that will be entirely self-funded through sponsorships, donations and fundraising, some of which will be done by the players themselves. That funding will go toward various expenses including travel and equipment costs, possible partial academic scholarships and pay for a team athletic trainer, per documents provided by Schumacher.

Schumacher noted that he will work to rent out local high school facilities for practices, workouts and games with the idea that an 8-game schedule (three home, five away) will be the most likely scenario for the first year of play.

He would be the head coach and said that five assistants would be brought on for the first year, too. Coaches will be volunteers to start off, with payment coming when the program reaches a "sustainable" level of funding, Schumacher said.

"We would rent a facility, a high school facility, to put on our games. We will play on Saturday, Saturday evenings or Sundays, depending on what team we're playing and travel," Schumacher said. "There's independent (teams) that are currently in operation and that are starting up ... just like we did at Lewis-Clark Valley, we would start out with Division III JVs, and then we played NAIA programs, varsity programs, later in our third or fourth year."

Due to its independent nature, the team has its own branding and logo, a blue and red buffalo. Schumacher, when first crafting the idea, asked MSUB — which has not had football since it dropped its program as Eastern Montana College in 1978 — if the school was interested in providing any resources, affiliation and/or sponsorship, to which he said the university declined.

MSUB athletic director Michael Bazemore declined to comment for this story through an athletics spokesperson. In a statement, the spokesperson noted that the school does "not have the appropriate resources or capacity to support a club football team" at the moment.

Still, Schumacher doesn't seem deterred. He plans on sending out informational letters to every football-playing school in Montana and state that borders it to gauge interest with the goal of having 60 eligible players for the Buffaloes' inaugural game.

He's particularly encouraged by the amount of dorm space at MSUB for players (who choose to enroll at that school) who will need housing; as Billings University players won't officially be "student-athletes," their options available to them at the schools they go to will be the same as most of their peers, Schumacher said.

"It would be no different than them coming as a student to that school and getting housing," Schumacher said. "My goal is to push the MSUB campus to most all of our recruits for the fact that it has all the advantages they need and everything they need to be housed, fed and everything.

"I've had two calls already of kids that want to go to Rocky because of the programs that they have, and (if) their housing is full or they don't have as much housing, they'll just look for apartments like any other student."

The overarching aim, all in all, is to give high school football players who weren't recruited by college programs (or wish to play otherwise) a chance to continue playing the sport while earning a degree, Schumacher said. He remarked that the other two requirements of being in the program, besides being enrolled, are being in "good standing" with both the school and community, which means there will be expectations to keep good grades and stay out of trouble.

For talent in the region who perhaps missed out at first on making it to the NCAA or NAIA levels, Billings University, if things go to plan, appears to be another option in development.

And for those that have fallen through the cracks, yet want to don a jersey again and live out their college football dreams, they can now put on the pads and be a Buffalo.

"This program is to offer opportunity, exposure and an education," Schumacher said. "This program isn't (Montana State). It's not Montana. This is a program that allows young men that got overlooked, come from very small towns that want to continue playing ... some kids may just want to come and just play football and go to school here.

"The goal is to get kids into college and use the program to keep them in college until they graduate. ... We have to give that opportunity for the kids that are going to show up and take it serious, play football, go to school, graduate and move on with a degree."