BILLINGS — Glasgow senior Ali Cunningham has signed with Dickinson State University for cross country and track and field, Cunningham announced on Twitter Saturday.
So excited! @BlueHawkTrack https://t.co/525ShvgOXf— ali cunningham 🌻 (@AliCunningham_) April 11, 2020
Cunningham finished 16th at the Class B state cross country meet in October and set a 5K personal record a month earlier with a time of 20 minutes, 37.4 seconds. Last spring, she finished 10th in the 3,200 meters (PR 12:36.29) and 14th in the 1,600 (PR 5:47.03) at the State B track meet.
Cunningham might not get a senior track season. Montana spring sports have been suspended through April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.