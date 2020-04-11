Ali Cunningham signing

Glasgow senior Ali Cunningham poses for a photo next to the school's Scottie statue with the letter of intent she signed to run for Dickinson State.

BILLINGS — Glasgow senior Ali Cunningham has signed with Dickinson State University for cross country and track and field, Cunningham announced on Twitter Saturday.

Cunningham finished 16th at the Class B state cross country meet in October and set a 5K personal record a month earlier with a time of 20 minutes, 37.4 seconds. Last spring, she finished 10th in the 3,200 meters (PR 12:36.29) and 14th in the 1,600 (PR 5:47.03) at the State B track meet. 

Cunningham might not get a senior track season. Montana spring sports have been suspended through April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

