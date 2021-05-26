While competing for North Dakota State, Benji Phillips threw 228 feet, six inches in the NCAA DI West Preliminary Championships Wednesday in College Station, Texas. The Glasgow product's mark was good enough to place fifth and advance to the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Phillips was one of multiple Montanans competing in the regional championships. The top 12 finishers advance to the national championships.
Sidney brothers Garrison and Carter Hughes competed in the pole vault and hammer throw, respectively. Carter (Minnesota) was 36th with a hammer throw of 192-8. Garrison (Nebraska) finished in a two-way tie for 16th in the pole vault when he cleared 17-6.5.
Washington's Chase Smith (Helena) was in a three-way tie for 30th after vaulting 16-10.75 in the pole vault. Also from Helena, Aidan Reed (Southern Utah) ran the 10,000 in 29 minutes, 42.93 seconds to place 18th. Reed is also scheduled to compete in the 5,000 later this week.
Billings Senior product Dawson LaRance ran the 1,500 in 3:51.28 to finish 40th for Colorado State.
The East Preliminary Championships in Jacksonville, Florida featured Missoula Sentinel product Marshall Beatty running for Army in the 10,000. Beatty finished 38th in 3:40.82. Manhattan Christian's Lincoln Young finished in a three-way tie for 28th in the pole vault with a height of 16-4.75.
Montana State also had a throwing contingent at the West Preliminary. Fairfield product Cantor Coverdell fell one place shy of qualifying for the NCAA championships when he placed 13th with his throw of 211-4. Cooper Hoffman was 46th in 174-8. Alec Nehring placed 26th in the shot put with his throw of 58-8.75.
On the track, Collin Buck competed for Montana State in the 10,000 and finished 25th in 30:09.23. Derrick Olsen placed 41st in the 100 hurdles in 14.26 for the Bobcats and Drake Schneider placed 34th in the 400 hurdles in 51.72.
The University of Montana was represented by Cade Johnstone in the 400, Jacob Lamb in the 800 (1:50.6) and Ethan Kipp and Evan Todd in the javelin. Todd finished 26th (201-11) and Kipp placed 40th (184-3).
Competition continues through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.