VERMILLION, S.D. — Glasgow product Benji Phillips took first place Thursday in the javelin at the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a dominating performance.
Phillips, competing for North Dakota State, won with a heave of 246 feet, 11 1/2 inches to finish first by nearly 43 feet. Abraham Sargent of Oral Roberts was second with 204-0 and Matt Kraft of NDSU third at 201-04 1/2.
Emily Poole, a North Dakota State freshman from Huntley Project, was seventh in the women's javelin in 131-01 3/4. Poole will compete in the discus Saturday, and her sister Hailey will throw the javelin Sunday for the University of Minnesota at the Big 10 meet.
Phillips won back-to-back Class B titles for the Scotties and was ranked in the top 10 nationally in the javelin in high school.
NDSU's men are seeking their 11th consecutive Summit League championship.
