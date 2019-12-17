Laurel vs. Glendive

Laurel's Cameron Younger tries to stop Glendive's Nelson Crisafulli at the Laurel Sports Complex on Oct. 25.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

GLENDIVE — Nelson Crisafulli and Kirby Basta of Glendive have signed letters of intent to play football for Dickinson State University.

Crisafulli will join his brother, Jameson, on the DSU roster. The DSU Football Twitter account welcomed Crisafulli and Basta to the team on Dec. 16. 

Crisafulli earned all-state recognition as a linebacker in Class A this past season and was all-state as a running back in 2018. 

Basta was a 6-foot, 230-pound offensive and defensive lineman for the Red Devils. He was named first team all-Eastern A for offense and defense last season.

At Dawson County High School, Crisafulli also participates in wrestling. He was second at 170 pounds at the State A tourney in 2019. He was third as a sophomore at the 2018 state tourney at 182 and third at 170 in 2017.

