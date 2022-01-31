PORTLAND, Ore. — Changes for the upcoming Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball conference tourneys were announced on Monday.
All 10 men’s and women’s GNAC basketball teams will participate in this year’s league tourney, per the conference office.
Montana State Billings is a member of the GNAC. The Yellowjackets women's team is 13-9 overall and 7-3 in league, while the Jackets men are 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the GNAC.
The MSUB athletic department also announced on Monday that the women's basketball team's road games this week — at Simon Fraser University on Thursday and at No. 9 Western Washington University on Saturday — have been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol within the Yellowjacket team. No makeup dates for this week’s postponed games have been announced.
The GNAC Management Council and CEO Board unanimously voted to expand this year’s tournament to all 10 men’s and women’s programs according to an MSUB press release. The GNAC Championships will run from March 2-5.
To accommodate full fields in both genders, the first two rounds of games will be split between Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, and Seattle Pacific University. In total, six games — two play-in contests and four quarterfinals — will be contested at SPU. The other 12 games, including the semifinals and championships, will be played at Saint Martin’s, which was awarded tournament-hosting rights two years ago.
For each gender, the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds will compete in play-in games on March 2. The winners will advance to an eight-team bracket, which will begin play on March 3.
With the prospect of conference teams playing unbalanced schedules, tournament seeding in 2022 will be based on a points rating system rather than win/loss percentage.
Championship brackets are expected to be announced on Feb. 26, following the conclusion of the final games of the regular season.
