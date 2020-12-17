PORTLAND, Ore. — The Great Northwest Athletic Conference on Thursday announced it will not conduct a 2020-21 schedule for its men's and women's basketball teams.
In a press release, the GNAC said that eight of its 10 member institutions have decided to opt out this season due to health and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus crisis. That includes Montana State Billings, which announced its intention to forgo the conference season on Nov. 13 along with Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington.
Alaska Fairbanks and Seattle Pacific decided in the past week also to not participate, which rendered a potential GNAC season untenable, the league said.
Despite not playing a league schedule, each GNAC institution still has the option to independently schedule games after Jan. 7, the press release stated. Team activities and practices will also be determined and defined by each school, but must adhere to NCAA policies and local public health guidelines.
The GNAC release indicated that the league's Management Council and CEO Board continue to look at the feasibility of spring seasons for baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf and women’s rowing, as well as the suspended fall seasons for cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.