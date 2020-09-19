PORTLAND, Ore. — The Great Northwest Athletic Conference will suspend all athletic-related activities on Election Day.
The GNAC’s CEO board made the announcement Thursday in a press release issued by the conference. All practices, team meetings and other countable activities will not be held to allow all student-athletes the opportunity to vote in the federal election on Nov. 3, the release stated.
Montana State Billings is one of the GNAC’s 10 full-member institutions.
The declaration follows the recommendation of the NCAA Board of Governors, which has encouraged member institutions and conferences to assist students in registering to vote and designating Nov. 3 as a day off for voting.
“For many of our student-athletes, this will be the first time that they will be able to exercise their civic duty and vote in a national election,” GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund said in the release. “It is important that we as a conference provide them the time to go to the polls, or fill out their vote-by-mail ballots, and participate in the democratic process.”
The GNAC joins the Big Sky Conference, which announced in June that it would suspend athletic activities for Election Day.
