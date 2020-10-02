BILLINGS — The wait, challenging and arduous to this point already, will continue for players, coaches and athletic administrators at Montana State Billings.
In a press release issued Friday, it was announced that the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s CEO Board voted to delay all winter sports competition until Jan. 7, 2021 at the earliest, “if feasible,” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
No outside competition will be permitted for GNAC institutions prior to that date, the release stated.
Montana State Billings, the state’s only NCAA Division II institution, competes in winter sports in the GNAC for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s and women’s indoor track and field.
The league had initially planned to make a decision by Oct. 15 regarding the status of a potential start of winter events on or after Nov. 30, and the Yellowjackets held out hope that competition would be under way by December at the latest.
But those aspirations were shot down.
“We were hopeful December was going to be an option, if not for the GNAC then at least to play some in-state nonconference games,” said Kevin Woodin, now in his 17th year as head coach of the MSUB women’s basketball program. “So to hear that that’s not a possibility is definitely disappointing. But it’s beyond our control. Obviously safety is first and foremost for our student-athletes.”
“I’ve never tried to prepare for a season like this,” said Mick Durham, MSUB’s third-year men’s basketball coach. “It’s definitely different with what we’re going through. It’s going to be a long haul until we play. We started working out our guys in August, and now we can’t play until Jan. 7.”
According to the GNAC release, the delay “allows teams to better follow the guidelines set forth by local and state health authorities as well as evaluate the guidelines set forth in the NCAA’s Core Principles of the Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball.”
Of particular disappointment for both Durham and Woodin is the decision to further delay the full allotment of 20 team-activity hours per week for basketball until December.
Currently, teams are being allowed up to eight hours per week — four for on-court practice and four for weights and/or conditioning.
“That was a tough one to hear,” Woodin offered. “That’s just tough for that to be our maximum for another two months.”
“We just have to deal with it,” Durham said. “We are able to work our guys out and get them in a routine, so that’s a positive.”
The GNAC also announced the CEO Board’s decision to approve initial plans to conduct fall sports — currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 — in the spring of 2021. That will include competition for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Schedules are expected to be revealed in the weeks ahead.
According to the release, the CEO Board also approved the cancellation of the 2021 GNAC indoor track and field championship because the meet’s home venue in Nampa, Idaho, is no longer equipped for track and field, and other venues within the league’s footprint aren’t available for use.
Durham spent 16 seasons as the head coach at Montana State in Bozeman, then was the coach in the GNAC at Alaska for seven years before being hired at MSUB in 2018.
The veteran notified his team of the GNAC’s announcement on Friday, and said it was taken in stride despite the uncertainty of the length of the season ahead — whenever it starts.
“I think they’re handling it very well. They’re going with the flow and they know the situation we’re in,” he said.
“I do think it’s important we try to play games, try to play some type of competition just to do it for the players’ sake.”
Woodin said his team wasn’t necessarily surprised by the announcement, but that it was still met with a sense of dissatisfaction.
When asked if he’s concerned if there will be a basketball season at all, Woodin said he’s not entertaining that thought.
“I think my responsibility to my players is to try to stay in the current situation. I want to help make their athletic experience the best it can possibly be, week to week, month to month,” he said. “But there’s so many unknowns that we have to get into place at all of our universities as far as testing and fans and referees, et cetera.
“A lot of things have to be accomplished before any game will take place. I’m going to be optimistic that eventually we’re going to play. That’s the way I have to think right now.”
