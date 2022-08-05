BILLINGS — Alison Jenkins of Billings Skyview and Jaydan MacGillivray of Shepherd have signed with the track and field program at Montana State Billings.
The Yellowjackets also signed Carey Berendsen of Laramie, Wyoming, for both cross country and track.
Jenkins won a state championship in the discus in 2021. She placed third in 2022.
MacGillivray specializes in the 400 meters, but has also competed in the 100- and 200-meters, plus the high jump and long jump.
Berendsen is a middle-distance runner from Laramie High School. She went to the state championships in a dozen different events during her prep career.
During her lone season of cross country in 2021, she placed 21st at state.
