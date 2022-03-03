LACEY, Wash. — It was one up and one down for Montana State Billings on Thursday at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball championships.
The MSUB women’s team, behind 20 points from Taryn Shelley and 18 more from Cariann Kunkel, defeated Northwest Nazarene 69-56 in the quarterfinal round at Marcus Pavilion on the campus of Saint Martin’s University.
With the win, the fifth-seeded Yellowjackets (17-11) advanced to the tournament semifinals, where they will face No. 1 seed Western Washington (19-4) on Friday at 3:15 p.m. Mountain time.
MSUB’s men weren’t as fortunate. The fourth-seeded Jackets fell 74-67 to No. 5 seed Central Washington in their quarterfinal game. They ended their season with a 13-15 record.
Damen Thacker led the Yellowjackets with 23 points and teammate Bilal Shabazz added 13, but the team made just 2 of 21 3-point attempts.
Central Washington (16-8) advanced to the semifinal round for the first time in eight years.
‘I love tournament time’
MSUB’s women led wire to wire in what was their first postseason game since 2020. They also avenged an 86-76 loss to Northwest Nazarene in the regular-season finale last Saturday.
Aside from her 20 points, Shelley pulled down 14 rebounds to register the 27th double-double of her career. Kunkel scored her 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, and also had a season-high five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
“We knew coming into this game that we needed to have a really good start,” Kunkel, a Hamilton High School alum, said in an MSUB press release. “That was kind of a struggle at the beginning of the season, but we have really turned that around. That really showed.”
The game was Kunkel’s first postseason appearance since her sophomore season at Wenatchee Valley College in 2020.
“I love tournament time,” she said in the press release. “I have only been in a tournament atmosphere one other time, but the GNAC is very exciting. We are just really prepared and sticking together, and trusting each other will be key going forward.”
Kortney Nelson added 14 points and eight rebounds for MSUB. Shayla Montague hit two 3-pointers and had seven rebounds and four assists.
Cami Knishka led NNU with 13 points. Nyalam Thabach had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“It was a great win for our team today,” Jackets coach Kevin Woodin stated in the press release. “We had great focus all week in practice, we had a great game plan, and I thought our defense was tremendous. That was the key for us the entire game.”
In the semifinals, MSUB will face Western Washington for the first time in the 2021-22 season. WWU ended the Yellowjackets’ 2019-20 season at the GNAC tournament, which was the last time the teams played.
3-point shooting woes subdue Jackets
MSUB’s men suffered through perimeter shooting woes and couldn’t get untracked. Thacker and fellow guard Carrington Wiggins went a combined 0 for 9 from the 3-point arc while Shabazz and Nicholas Sebastiao were 2 for 8 collectively.
The Yellowjackets were a perfect 15 for 15 from the foul line and outrebounded CWU 36 to 27, yet that couldn’t help them overcome the 19 points the Wildcats scored off of 15 MSUB turnovers.
“I’m proud of our guys,” MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a MSUB press release. “We had a tough night shooting, but we battled all night. Central Washington pressured us and made it hard for us offensively all game. We competed for all 40 minutes and enjoyed the tournament atmosphere and experience.”
The Jackets led for a good portion of the first half, but a dunk by Marqus Gilson put Central Washington up 22-20 with 7:49 left before intermission and MSUB could never regain the lead.
A jumper by Thacker got the Yellowjackets within 70-67 with 34 seconds left. The Wildcats closed the game from there from the charity stripe.
Xavier Smith scored 19 points and had four assists to lead Central Washington, which will make its first GNAC semifinal appearance since 2013. David Thompson added 17 and Gilson scored 16 for the Wildcats.
Wiggins finished with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds for MSUB. Sebastiao had nine points before fouling out.
