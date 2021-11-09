PORTLAND, Ore. — Liberty Palmer was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference co-freshman of the year on Tuesday, highlighting a cast of five from the Montana State Billings women’s soccer team to take home all-conference recognition for the 2021 season.
Palmer was a second-team all-conference selection, along with goalkeeper Clare Keenan. Senior Haylee Gunter and second-year freshmen Hailee Gertsch and Sydney Wate were named to the honorable mention all-conference team for the Yellowjackets.
Palmer, from Maple Valley, Washington, shared the top award for freshmen with Seattle Pacific’s Lauren Forster, and the two were among the top goal scorers in the conference. Palmer netted five goals and one assist for 11 points while starting 15 matches.
Palmer is the second player in program history to earn the GNAC freshman of the year award, joining Jaucelyn Richter in 2009. It is the third freshman of the year award overall for MSUB, with Mandy Ploskonka winning the 2005 Heartland Conference honor.
