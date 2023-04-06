BILLINGS — Luke Fennelly admits it himself — he, nor anyone else at the moment, can fully replicate Mick Durham's impact on the Montana college basketball landscape.

Still, after three seasons with the Montana State Billings men's basketball team as head coach Durham's top assistant, Fennelly has definitely taken enough pointers from a man that's seen it all across five different decades, most notably as the Montana State men's hoops coach from 1990-2006.

Now that Durham is retiring, as MSUB announced last week, Fennelly gets a huge test to show off what he's learned.

Fennelly, who was the Yellowjackets' associate head coach this past season, was officially named as the interim head coach of the men's basketball program in a school news release Thursday morning. It'll be the Whitefish native's first crack at a head coaching gig after previous stops on staffs at MSUB, MSU and Lane Community College (Oregon) over the past 14 years.

The interim tag on Fennelly, 34, will be in place until he is officially appointed by the school July 1, per the release. In the meantime, Fennelly will transition into and handle normal duties associated with the role, calling his hiring and succeeding of Durham "a complete honor" in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Thursday.

"I'm one lucky guy," Fennelly said. "I've been surrounded with great coaches, players and mentors that have helped me be put in this position and doing it in my home state. The result of what I've been able to accomplish over the past couple of years has been extremely rewarding.

"(Mick's) been a huge mentor, and the opportunity to come over here and work with him and get this program onto the right track is something I'm forever indebted to him (for) and forever grateful. ... I'm not going to try to be Coach Durham, I'm just going to take what I've learned from him and my other mentors and be Luke Fennelly."

Fennelly has been coaching in some form since he was 20 years old, opting early on for a career on the college sidelines versus one playing on the court.

Starting out at Lane, where he was simultaneously a college student while coaching, he eventually rose up the ranks to be the team's head assistant before moving to Bozeman in 2013, where he spent seven years on the Bobcats' staff under three different head coaches. His last season at MSU in 2019-20 was spent as the program's director of operations under current coach Danny Sprinkle.

Durham brought Fennelly onto his staff at MSUB in June 2020, and three years later, Fennelly gets his own shot at running a program. This past season under Durham, Fennelly helped direct the Jackets to a 20-10 overall record for their most wins since 2005-06 to go along with an appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Fennelly noted that his team's style of play will be a "little more aggressive, little more intense on both sides of the floor," though he additionally admitted that he still believes he has a lot to learn in being a first-time head coach, such as making decisions on the fly in games and getting alumni and other donors involved in fundraising efforts for the program.

"If we're not going to work hard, it's not going to work, simple as that," Fennelly said. "The great ones adjust. You've got to be willing to adapt with a culture that's always changing that is college basketball. It's all about the kids, and you got to give the student-athletes confidence to be successful. You've got to put guys in position to succeed. They've got to believe in themselves, first and foremost."

Fennelly's recruiting strategy will involve him casting "a wide net" to get players into the program, he said, noting that that could mean bringing on players from a variety of backgrounds including D-I dropdowns, grad transfers and transfer portal additions along with more standard tactics, such as signing junior college and high school standouts.

But most importantly, he said, he wants to bring in a squad that gets fans into Alterowitz Gymnasium and keeps them coming back for more. And as long as players buy into the "Yellowjacket way" — being good teammates, giving their all and more, per Fennelly — MSUB men's hoops' new head man is confident that plenty of positive developments will come along with it.

"The big thing I want to do is get as much alumni as possible back on board (and) continue to create the brand of basketball that is exciting and can filter throughout the state of Montana and the northwest," Fennelly said. "(I want to) build a program that puts people in the seats and families want to bring their kids to, so every Thursday and Saturday in the conference, they're looking forward to Yellowjacket basketball."