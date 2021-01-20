BILLINGS — Montana State Billings on Wednesday released a preliminary women's basketball schedule for 2021, beginning with consecutive home games Jan. 29-30 against Lewis-Clark State at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

As of now the schedule is made up of 10 games, but is subject to change. Included is a home-and-home series with crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College of the NAIA Frontier Conference, slated for Feb. 3 at the Fortin Center and Feb. 17 at Alterowitz. Game times are to be announced.

MSUB's openers at home against L-C State are scheduled for 7 p.m on Jan. 29 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Other games on the schedule include a trip to L-C State for two contests Feb. 12-13. The Yellowjackets plan to host Northwest Nazarene for a pair of games Feb. 26-27, and are scheduled to travel to face NW Nazarene for contests March 5-6.

MSUB's league, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, will not play a formal schedule this season. Teams have the autonomy to schedule games independently, though there will not be a conference championship held this season.

MSUB has yet to announce any upcoming men's basketball games.

