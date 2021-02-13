LEWISTON, Idaho — Addison Gardner made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Montana State Billings women an 82-81 overtime road victory over Lewis-Clark State.
Gardner, a junior guard from Great Falls CMR, hit the winning shot from the wing on an assist from Skylar Patton after a timeout. Prior to that possession, Columbia Falls product Kiara Burlage made a basket for L-C State to break a 79-79 tie with 4.2 seconds left.
Dyauni Boyce gave MSUB a three-point lead with two minutes left in regulation, but Jansen Edmiston tied the game 66-66 for L-C State with a 3-point basket. The teams traded free throws down the stretch to force OT.
Gardner and Taryn Shelly had 17 points each for the Yellowjackets. Boyce added 14 and Kortney Nelson pulled down 12 rebounds.
Burlage, a 6-foot senior forward, had 19 points and eclipsed 1,000 for her career. MSUB and L-C State split their four games this winter, with each team winning once on the other's home floor.
The Yellowjackets are scheduled to host Rocky Mountain College on Wednesday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
