DUPONT, Wash. — Adessa Lundberg shot a career-best 36-hole total 159 over the weekend as Montana State Billings' women placed eighth at the Saint Martin's Invitational women's golf tournament.

Lundberg shot an 80 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday. She finished in a tie for 18th in the field of 52 players.

MSUB's Hannah Adams tied for 24th place with a two-round total of 161 (82-79). 

Teammate Meilyn Armstrong tied for 30th at 163 (86-77).

Western Washington's Megan Billeter was the medalist at 143 (73-70). 

WWU was also the team winner with a 603 (310-293) score. MSUB checked in at 651 (331-320.

