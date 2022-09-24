DUPONT, Wash. — Adessa Lundberg shot a career-best 36-hole total 159 over the weekend as Montana State Billings' women placed eighth at the Saint Martin's Invitational women's golf tournament.
Lundberg shot an 80 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday. She finished in a tie for 18th in the field of 52 players.
MSUB's Hannah Adams tied for 24th place with a two-round total of 161 (82-79).
Teammate Meilyn Armstrong tied for 30th at 163 (86-77).
Western Washington's Megan Billeter was the medalist at 143 (73-70).
WWU was also the team winner with a 603 (310-293) score. MSUB checked in at 651 (331-320.
