BILLINGS — Eve Stephens had 20 kills and 11 digs to help Alaska Anchorage defeat Montana State Billings in four sets in GNAC volleyball Thursday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The Seawolves won 28-26, 15-25, 25-15, 25-10.

Alaska Anchorage (15-5, 10-2) had 13 aces, including five by Ellen Floyd. Floyd also had 39 assists and 16 digs.

MSUB (7-14, 4-7) hosts Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Bayli Monck had a double-double of 16 kills and 11 digs for the Yellowjackets. Maddi Vigil and Molly Packer each had 16 digs for MSUB and Marissa Logozzo had 15.

Hannah Hashbarger finished with 37 assists, 10 digs and four assists.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments