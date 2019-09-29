ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Eve Stephens had 22 kills to lead Alaska Anchorage past Montana State Billings 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball on Saturday.
Vanessa Hayes tallied five aces for the Seawolves.
Skylar Reed led MSUB with 13 kills. Bayli Monck added nine kills and 10 digs.
MSUB returns to Alterowitz Gymnasium on Friday at 7 p.m. for a homecoming match against No. 2 Western Washington University. The Jackets will then host Simon Fraser on Saturday at 2 p.m.
