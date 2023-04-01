TURLOCK, California — Shut out for five innings, the Montana State Billings softball team rallied in the sixth and seventh innings for a 5-2 win over Chaminade Saturday during the Tournament of Champions.

Jazlyn Kalehuawehe went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Lauren Blaschak was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Shelby Marquardt had two hits as well for the Yellowjackets, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Alyssa Etheridge (8-10) allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out six in the complete-game win.

Earlier in the day, the Yellowjackets tied the score in the bottom of the seventh and bottom of the eighth, but couldn’t do it a third time and lost to California State San Bernardino 8-6 in nine innings.

Payton Meyer had three hits and drove in a run for MSUB, and Teagan Seeton, Marin Penney and Shelby Martin all added two hits.

The Yellowjackets scored three times in the bottom of seventh to send the game to extra innings tied 4-4, and answered the two runs scored by the Coyotes in the eighth. San Bernardino scored twice more in the ninth, but Samantha Vargas threw a scoreless inning in the bottom of the inning to seal the win for the Coyotes.

MSUB was shut out twice in Friday’s action.

Humboldt’s Gaige Garcia and Ava Hand combined on a two-hitter in a 4-0 win, and Stanislaus State’s Kyndra Marzorini held the Jackets to four hits in a 3-0 victory.

Etheridge pitched well for MSU in its opener, allowing three earned runs in six innings. She struck out four and walked none. Julia Qualteri (3-4) went the distance as well in the second game, giving up three earned runs on seven hits.

MSUB (12-19) remains in California for one more game on Sunday.