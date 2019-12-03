BILLINGS — Amanda King and Brennan Larson, have signed national letters of intent to join the Montana State Billings women's golf team for the 2020-21 season according to coach Jeff Allen.
King has played for the Billings Skyview Falcons for four years. As a senior, King was named team captain and earned All-State honors.
"I chose MSU Billings because I felt like it is the best fit for me to continue both my academic and golfing career," King said in a MSUB press release.
Larson is a three-sport athlete for the Roundup High Panthers. She earned letters in golf, volleyball, and basketball. As a senior, Brennan grabbed All-State honors while helping her team place 10th at the class B state tournament.
Said Larson in a MSUB press release, "MSU Billings gives me the opportunity to continue playing golf at the highest level."
