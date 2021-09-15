BILLINGS — Registration is open for the 23rd Yellowjacket Athletics Scholarship Dinner Auction, which will take place Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Pub Station in Billings.
The event is annually the largest fundraising event for the Montana State Billings athletic department.
“As one of our staple events, the dinner auction has highlighted the relationship between our department and our supporters,” MSUB athletic director Michael Bazemore stated in a press release. “The funds raised at this event directly impact the student-athlete experience.
“The scholarships we are able to fund from this event provide opportunities to bring and retain quality individuals into the Yellowjacket family.”
Registration includes both a silent and live auction. A VIP table for eight individuals is available for $760. A reserved seating table of eight is $660. A couples ticket, which includes standing room at pub tables and unreserved seats, is available for $165.
All proceeds from the event are applied to the Yellowjacket Athletic Association, which raises money for athletic scholarships, facility upgrades and program support.
For information, contact Hollie West at 406-896-5934 or at hollie.west@msubillings.edu.
