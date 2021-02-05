BILLINGS — As a true freshman at Eastern Washington, Brendan Howard hated not being able to play.
A creature of habit, Howard craves competition. But he knew redshirting during that 2017-18 season was a necessary evil. He needed to get stronger, improve his skills and acquit himself to the college game.
That didn’t make him any less eager, especially coming off an incredibly decorated career at Great Falls High.
“I just wanted to play,” recalled Howard, who later transferred from the Division I Big Sky Conference to D-II Montana State Billings and is now etching his name into the Yellowjackets’ record book. “Obviously from a competitive standpoint, it’s not fun.”
You can only imagine what the past year has been like for Howard, having to sit and wait and shoot countless shots in empty gyms and help his dad Bob coach in Great Falls as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on MSUB’s 2020-21 campaign.
It’s akin to a second redshirt season.
Howard, a 6-foot-6 bull of a junior forward, is now 22 years old and is set to earn an undergraduate degree in marketing from MSUB this spring. But he still has two full seasons to play for the Yellowjackets after this academic year thanks to an NCAA mandate grating eligibility relief to student-athletes because of the pandemic.
The Jackets have four tune-up games on tap this winter, the first of which is Saturday at home against Billings’ Yellowstone Christian College. Fans will not be allowed to attend due to a no-spectator rule.
MSUB opted out of a formal Great Northwest Athletic Conference season, so the makeshift schedule is hardly ideal.
But after months of practices and monotonous individual work, Howard can’t wait to get back out there against a real opponent in a live game setting.
“When we went on (holiday) break we weren’t sure if we were going to play at all,” Howard said. “Being able to get four games will be huge in terms of seeing where I’m at and seeing where other guys are at right now. Being able to play any is better than nothing.”
A two-time Montana high school Gatorade Player of the Year, Howard left Great Falls High as its all-time leading scorer and was the first player to eclipse 2,000 points at the Class AA level. He’s on a similar statistical track at MSUB.
Howard has so far scored 1,023 points, just 860 shy of school record-holder Roy McPipe, who starred for the Yellowjackets from 1971-74. Howard averaged 20.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, which earned him second-team All-GNAC accolades. He was the league’s freshman of the year the season prior.
But Howard is less concerned about what he’s done and more focused on what the future can bring.
Last year, MSUB didn’t qualify for the GNAC tournament and its season was already over by the time the pandemic took hold. Howard said it was the first time in his life he missed out on the postseason. A full statistical profile or not, it didn’t sit well.
“No one remembers empty stats,” Howard said. “I’m not saying they’re completely empty because I always try to win, but the big goal is to win a championship. I’ve been close a couple times. To not make the postseason last year was the first time in my career at any level not making it. The main goal is to win.”
Howard is the kind of consistent scorer and rebounder teams covet — “It’s nice to have somebody like that you can depend on,” coach Mick Durham said — but his game isn’t complete.
Conditioning has been a focus so he can play greater minutes. Defensive improvement is key, and Durham would like to see more assists and fewer turnovers. That’s what much of this four-game stretch is going to be about for Howard.
“It’s a chance for him to grow and get better,” Durham said. “Each year you can see the growth and the maturity. I’m curious in games to kind of see how he’ll be. Until we play a few, that’s the unknown. I would think he’ll let the game come to him a little more.
“If we were playing GNAC this year he’d be our marked guy. We know he can score. There’s no question about that.”
The Yellowjackets lost three seniors off of last year’s team, but other than Howard also return former Billings Central standout Chrishon Dixon at guard as well as forward Clarence Daniels. Guard Brent Finn, a transfer from Montana State, looks to add punch from the perimeter, and 6-foot-10 freshman big man Emmanuel Ajanaku of Nigeria gives MSUB a pronounced post presence.
Durham said the Yellowjackets’ abbreviated winter schedule is set up as a means to start preparing for the 2021-22 season, which will (hopefully) mark a return to normalcy across the college basketball landscape.
With a real game finally here, Howard has high hopes for his team — and himself.
“My personal expectation is we’ve got to win,” he said. “We’ve got to come out ready to play. Knock the rust off and play well as a team and see where we’re at offensively and defensively.
“For me, I’ve still got a lot of basketball left. Where that all leads me, we’ll have to see. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. I plan on playing for as long as I can, so I’ll take what I can get.”
