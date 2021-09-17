SPEARFISH, S.D. — In its first meet in 678 days, the Montana State Billings women’s cross country team won the Gage McSpadden Memorial Invite hosted by Black Hills State on Friday.
In addition, MSUB men’s runner Ase Ackerman won the 6K race.
The MSUB women outscored South Dakota Mines 25-32 to win the team title. The Jackets put three placers in the top 10 of the 5K race: Kailee Stoppel (19:56.11, second place), Ally Whitmer (20:51.6, third) and Madison Chavez (22:00.7, seventh).
Ackerman’s winning time was 19:21.5. MSUB’s men didn’t have enough runners to place as a team.
“For Ase to get his first win has to be a really good confidence boost for him as we start getting into bigger races,” MSUB coach Jonathan Woehl said in a press release. “Time really wasn’t that important today, but Kailee ran really well too. That was a really good time on a very hard course. She got a good confidence boost from today as well.”
The 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.