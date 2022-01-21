SPEARFISH, S.D. — Montana State Billings distance runner Ase Ackerman took home a first-place finish Friday on the first day of the Dave Little Alumni Mile meet here.

Ackerman, from Glendive, ran a time of 15:20.69 to win the 5,000-meter run, which serves as the fourth-fastest indoor time in program history.

Aside from Ackerman, MSUB’s other win Friday came courtesy of its men’s distance medley relay team, which consisted of Jordi Peiro, Benjamin Ralston, Jackson Bailey and Bryant Edgerton. The team finished with a winning time of 11:30.94.

The 29th annual meet, hosted by Black Hills State, continues Saturday.

