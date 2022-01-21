SPEARFISH, S.D. — Montana State Billings distance runner Ase Ackerman took home a first-place finish Friday on the first day of the Dave Little Alumni Mile meet here.
Ackerman, from Glendive, ran a time of 15:20.69 to win the 5,000-meter run, which serves as the fourth-fastest indoor time in program history.
Aside from Ackerman, MSUB’s other win Friday came courtesy of its men’s distance medley relay team, which consisted of Jordi Peiro, Benjamin Ralston, Jackson Bailey and Bryant Edgerton. The team finished with a winning time of 11:30.94.
The 29th annual meet, hosted by Black Hills State, continues Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.