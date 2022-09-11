SPEARFISH, S.D. — Montana State University Billings senior Ase Ackerman won the season-opening Gage McSpadden Invitational cross country meet here on Saturday.
McSpadden recorded a personal-best time of 18:52.19 on the 6K course, edgine Matt Parker of Black Hills Sate by just over five seconds. Ackerman also won the race last year and finished nearly 30 seconds faster than his time of 19:21.5 at the meet in 2021.
As a team, the Jackets men placed fourth and the MSUB women were third among the four teams entered.
Logan Straus had a personal best of 19:43.01 to take 11th for MSUB. In his first race for the Jackets, Wyatt May was 15th (20:05.93) in the field of 45 runners.
For the women, Kailee Stoppel led MSUB with a fourth-place finish in 20:12.13.
Ally Whitmer placed 11th with a time of 21:14.56 and Kaylee Dalling was 14th in 21:27.44. It was Dalling's first race for MSUB.
MSUB will next race at the MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman Saturday at Bridger Creek Country Club.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.