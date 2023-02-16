BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Aspen Giese knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.1 second left in overtime, pushing Montana State Billings' women's basketball team to a thrilling 66-64 win at Western Washington on Thursday.
The sophomore guard from Fort Benton, who scored a game-high 25 points on a near-perfect 10-for-11 shooting, made sure her final three of the night were the most important.
Giese gathered an inbounds pass out of a timeout with the Yellowjackets down a point, sinking the triple and giving MSUB a critical season sweep of the Vikings — the reigning NCAA Division II national runner-up.
With the win, the Jackets (22-4 overall, 13-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) are now in striking distance of WWU (20-3, 14-2) in the league standings and hold the tiebreaker between the two for the regular-season GNAC title. MSUB has won 11 consecutive games and is yet to lose in 2023.
"Today was going to be a really hard game to win. Western is so good," Jackets coach Kevin Woodin said in a phone call with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com postgame. "But we just kept fighting. ... Tonight, Aspen was unbelievable. To make 10 of 11 shots from the perimeter as a player is quite a feat, especially as a sophomore."
Winifred native Dyauni Boyce pitched in with 13 points for the Jackets, while Billings West grad Shayla Montague had 10 points. Brooke Walling and Truitt Reilly each had 12 points to lead the Vikings.
MSUB will cross the U.S.-Canada border for its next game at Simon Fraser, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Jackets defeated the Red Leafs 69-67 on Jan. 19 in Billings.
