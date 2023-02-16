BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Aspen Giese knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.1 second left in overtime, pushing Montana State Billings' women's basketball team to a thrilling 66-64 win at Western Washington on Thursday.

The sophomore guard from Fort Benton, who scored a game-high 25 points on a near-perfect 10-for-11 shooting, made sure her final three of the night were the most important.

