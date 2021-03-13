NAMPA, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene (10-2) swept the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets (3-9) in a four-game softball series Friday and Saturday.
In Saturday's first game, the Jackets' Brittanee Fisher hit her 23rd home run in a 16-8 six-inning setback. Allie Hughes had a sacrifice fly and a home run in fourth to keep the Jackets within striking distance. Morgan Quimby added a solo shot in the fourth for MSUB.
The Nighthawks jumped out to an early lead and defeated MSUB 8-1 in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. Hughes went 2-4 and Shelby Marquardt scored MSUB's only run of the game in the fourth.
MSUB struggled to find offense in the first game of the Friday's doubleheader. The Jackets dropped the first contest 9-0 in five innings. Brittany Genuardi hit two home runs to stake the Nighthawks to a four-run lead. The Yellowjackets put a runner in scoring position in the first, third, and fifth innings but were unable to score.
The Jackets fell 8-1 in the second game, as NW Nazarene put up six runs in the fourth. MSUB plated its only run of the day when Hughes led off the fourth with a single and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.