NAMPA, Idaho — The Montana State Billings softball team struggled to find offense Friday in a doubleheader loss at Northwest Nazarene.
MSUB dropped the first contest 9-0 in five innings. Brittany Genuardi hit two home runs to stake the Nighthawks to a four-run lead. The Yellowjackets put a runner in scoring position in the first, third, and fifth innings but were unable to score.
The Jackets fell 8-1 in the second game, as NW Nazarene put up six runs in the fourth. MSUB plated its only run of the day when Allie Hughes led off the fourth with a single and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.
NNU has now won six straight in the series. The teams will square off in another doubleheader on Saturday.
