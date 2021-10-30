MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eight Montana State University Billings volleyball players recorded kills and Bayli Monck led the way with a 21-kill, 16-dig double-double as the Yellowjackets beat Western Oregon 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.
“We looked really cohesive tonight and got a great team win,” MSUB coach Casey Williams said in a school press release. “We were firing on all cylinders and made some great hustle plays throughout the match. I am proud of the resiliency that we showed after that first set to bounce back and control the match.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.