MONMOUTH, Ore. — Eight Montana State University Billings volleyball players recorded kills and Bayli Monck led the way with a 21-kill, 16-dig double-double as the Yellowjackets beat Western Oregon 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.

“We looked really cohesive tonight and got a great team win,” MSUB coach Casey Williams said in a school press release. “We were firing on all cylinders and made some great hustle plays throughout the match. I am proud of the resiliency that we showed after that first set to bounce back and control the match.”

