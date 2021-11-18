CALDWELL, Idaho — Senior Bayli Monck's double-double of 17 kills and 19 digs helped pave the way for Montana State Billings Thursday night as the Yellowjackets outlasted Northwest Nazarene 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-25, 15-9 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
MSUB (12-15, 7-10) also received 13 kills from Skylar Reed, 12 from Olivia Schwartz and 10 from Joelle Mahowald.
Hannah Hashbarger was credited with 48 assists and three aces. Kennedy Juranek contributed 13 digs.
NNU (6-19, 3-14) was led by the 14 kills of Tayler Markland. Teammate Caroline McMahon had 21 digs.
