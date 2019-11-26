PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State University Billings volleyball player Bayli Monck earned first team all-GNAC recognition for the 2019 season, the league announced Tuesday. Monck was honored as the only right-side hitter to make the team.
Monck led the Yellowjackets with 314 kills (2.73/set) and finished second on the team with 359 digs (3.12/set).
Monck is the first Yellowjacket since 2016 to earn first team honors. She was the most consistent players for the ‘Jackets and one of the best in the conference on both sides of the ball, finishing in the top 20 in both kills and digs.
Monck finished the season with a team leading 387.5 points, tied for the team lead with 31 service aces, added 18 assists, one solo block and led the team with 83 block assists.
With one more season left, Monck has 795 kills and 667 digs.
“Bayli has been a rock for our team all season,” coach Casey Williams said in a school press release. “She has truly grown as a player both on and off the court. She has been a great leader for our team and I am happy that the conference has seen what we see in her. I am excited for Bayli to continue to improve in the off season and have a great final season.”
Kayleigh Harper from Western Washington University was named GNAC Player of the Year. Kyla Morgan from Central Washington University won defensive player of the year, AveRee Reynolds from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks was named newcomer of the year and Calley Helibron from WWU was tabbed freshman of the year.
Overall, WWU led the way with five all-conference sections, and Alaska Anchorage’s head coach Chris Green was named GNAC coach of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.