BILLINGS — Bayli Monck circled around craftily towards the middle of the floor, eyes locked in on setter Hannah Hashbarger.
It was a motion that had become second-nature for the Montana State University Billings senior, one that she had been working on perfecting since her debut with the Yellowjackets in the fall of 2017.
But with MSUB leading Simon Fraser University – the second-ranked team in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference – 2-1 and the score reading 24-19 in set 4 last Saturday, this one carried a little extra meaning.
Gaining momentum as she strode towards the 10-foot line, Monck’s 5-foot-10 frame soared elegantly off the floor with her left arm cocking back, ready to strike. Perfect timing, pure contact, "boom." Match. Point.
It was a motion Yellowjacket volleyball spectators have become accustomed to expecting from the lanky left-hander, who completed the 122nd match of her five-year career at MSUB. When Monck gets into rhythm like that, her arm turns into a cannon. It’s a fierce attack that everyone — daunted defensive players included — can see formulating a mile away. But everyone knows it is unstoppable.
Not many have meant more to Yellowjacket volleyball than Monck, who ranks sixth in program history with 1,211 kills. The GNAC Player of the Week for the second time this season will wrap up her collegiate career with MSUB’s road match at Central Washington on Saturday in Ellensburg, Washington.
Monck’s play looks effortless. She glides off the floor, arms swinging freely in perfect sync with her footwork and legs seemingly dangling as she elevates to get on top of the ball. It’s a set of mechanics she has worked hard to perfect, as Monck has been determined to make the most out of her natural athleticism by combining it with a strong dedication to skill development.
It’s safe to say that Monck has transcended the program’s all-time greats, becoming the first Yellowjacket to ever appear in the school’s top-10 for kills, digs, blocks, and service aces. It’s hard to believe however, that Monck’s collegiate career comprised more than two-thirds of her competitive volleyball playing life.
Better late than never
Monck has always been tall and lanky among her peers, and she naturally took to basketball as a kid growing up in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“The first sport I loved was basketball, but I had to work hard at it,” Monck said. “Naturally I wasn’t super great at it.”
Although Monck’s early athletic focus was on basketball, she grew up in a volleyball-heavy environment which naturally piqued her interest in the sport. Her father Gregory coached volleyball from 2009-12 during his tenure serving in the Air Force, and his daughter cites taking in the experience as an important moment in her volleyball career. “All I remember is how fun the environment was,” said Monck, who was 10 years old when her father started coaching in the Air Force. “The gyms were packed, the guys were really passionate, and they were great people. It made me think that I wanted to do that.”
Monck’s older sister Kaitlyn carried influence as well, as the eldest Monck was the first to jump into the club volleyball scene. “She was way more into volleyball, but when I started going to her tournaments I wanted to start playing too,” Monck commented on her sister, who played four years at Waldorf University in Iowa. “She has always thought the world of me in a sisterly way. She was always hard on me, but always for my best interests.”
Although Monck competed in volleyball in middle school, her competitive club volleyball career didn’t take shape until her junior year at Vista Ridge High School. By then Kaitlyn was a sophomore at Waldorf, where soon-to-be MSUB assistant coach Carly Wehling was on the staff. When Wehling moved to MSUB in the fall of 2016, she quickly got her former West Alabama teammate and MSUB head coach Casey Williams on board with recruiting Kaitlyn’s sister.
“My former assistant Carly had a great connection with the Monck family, and helped open the door to recruiting Bayli,” said Williams. “Carly really spoke highly of Kaitlyn, Bayli, and their family, and it seemed like the perfect fit for Bayli to join our program.”
As Monck’s passion for basketball faded, her interest in volleyball gained traction as she developed at the high school level. While she eagerly took to the sport that she had grown up surrounded by, a college career was far from Monck’s reality during her junior season in the fall of 2015. “I started getting looked at by schools, but I didn’t think I would ever play college volleyball,” Monck said. “I didn’t think I could play, but I had my coaches and parents telling me I was talented and that I should go play.”
Monck’s mother Aimee, whose career is centered in the fitness industry, was a driving force in her youngest daughter gaining the confidence to compete at the next level. “She is the hardest working person I have come across in my life, and she was one of my biggest influences for sure,” said Monck, who has witnessed her mother’s influence on her two younger brothers Tyson (16) and Quentin (14) in their prep basketball careers. “She pushed me on days where I didn’t feel like training or working out, and she has always implemented a healthy lifestyle for me. She believes in all of us, and my little brothers have some of the best heads on their shoulders. They’re so humble, and all of us are like that. She is definitely the reason why.”
Family in Helena combined with a reasonable commute back to her home state were among factors leading Monck to commit to the Yellowjackets. Monck identified an opportunity to compete right away and have a major impact, and when she got back into the car with her mother upon the conclusion of her visit in the spring of 2017, Monck knew she wanted to sign her letter of intent.
“There wasn’t a doubt in my mind,” Monck said on committing to MSUB. “It felt like the right decision for me at the time.”
Monck's legacy
Monck is working towards completing her degree in MSUB’s health and human performance program, and is evaluating her options upon the conclusion of her athletic and academic career. PA school or a graduate degree in the field of nutrition are within her scope, and taking after her mother as a personal trainer is also a career Monck could see herself in.
“I’m not in a big rush, and I’d love to work and travel next semester,” Monck said. “Sports have always been the biggest thought in my head — I’ve never really had a dream job or location to live in.”
Monck’s legacy will live on permanently, as she puts the finishing touches on the masterpiece of a career she has authored over the last five years this weekend.
“One of my favorite memories of Bayli is a practice when we were working on off speed shots,” said Williams. “She has always been a really powerful attacker but that practice I really wanted to work on rolling and tipping balls. She was a freshman and didn’t understand at the time the benefit of having a bunch of tools in the tool kit. We worked for about 45 minutes on how to roll shot and she was bamboozled by the fact that she was not instantly perfect at it. The rest of the team (along with Bayli) was cracking up. To go from a primary power attacker to one of the top offensive players (and defensive) players in the GNAC is because of the work ethic that Bayli has had for the past five years. The summer workouts, the open gyms, the extra reps, the nutrition. She has been the ideal student-athlete, teammate, player, and person, and is leaving the MSUB volleyball program as one of the all-time greats.”
