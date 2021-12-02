BILLINGS — Montana State Billings trailed by double digits entering the fourth quarter Thursday night but a late run led the Yellowjackets to a 71-67 victory over Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
MSUB was behind by 12 points after the first quarter and trailed 51-40 after the third. But the Jackets (6-4, 1-0 GNAC) outscored NNU 31-16 in the final 10 minutes to secure the win.
MSUB made 7 of 10 from the floor in the fourth quarter, including all five of its 3-point attempts. Taryn Shelley led the Yellowjackets with 22 points and six rebounds. Shelley and Shayla Montague each hit three 3-pointers. Addison Gardner and Dyauni Boyce each added 10 points for MSUB.
NNU's Nyalam Thabach led all players with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Pinson scored 12 points for Nighthawks.
