PORTLAND, Ore. — Brittanee Fisher and Allie Hughes are among seven Montana State Billings players named All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference for the 2021 softball season.
Fisher and Hughes were both first-team all-conference selections. Brie Frazier and Sidney Pollard were second-team picks, while Taylor Anderson, Hailee Gregerson and Marin Penney were honorable mention choices.
Fisher, a Billings Senior product, led the team and tied for the GNAC lead in home runs, matching her personal season best with 11. She also led MSUB with 29 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .705. Hughes had eight home runs and 24 RBIs. She slugged .547 and led the team with 23 runs.
Frazier batted .321 with five doubles and one home run, along with five stolen bases and 22 runs. Pollard had a .329 batting average with five doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs.
Gregerson hit seven home runs and had 21 RBIs. The Park City native batted .263, while reaching base at .308 and slugging .495. Penney had seven home runs while batting .294 and driving in 14. She ranked second on the team with a .635 slugging percentage including a team-leading six doubles.
Anderson hit .315 while playing in 26 games and starting 24 behind the plate. Anderson had four doubles, one home run and 14 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.