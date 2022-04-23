BURNABY, British Columbia — Brittanee Fisher’s senior softball season at Billings Senior gave some inkling of what her future held.
Now a fifth-year senior at Montana State Billings, Fisher has proven that potential to be reality.
In a doubleheader split against Simon Fraser on Saturday, Fisher belted her 40th career home run for the Yellowjackets, tying the MSUB career mark set by former teammate Cameron Cassinelli in 2018.
Fisher’s homer accounted for the lone run in a 4-1 game-one loss to Simon Fraser (16-18, 17-11 GNAC). MSUB bounced back behind two home runs from Marin Penney and a complete game from Alyssa Etheridge to win 4-2 in the second game.
Fisher, who hit 11 home runs in her senior season as a Bronc, has two more games Sunday to get the record for her own. The Yellowjackets (12-33, 5-17 GNAC) end their season with another twin bill against Simon Fraser starting at noon.
As for the record-tying homer, a line drive that cleared the fence in right-center, it snapped a 14-game homerless streak for Fisher and set off a wave of celebration among the Jackets.
“The dugout went wild when we knew it was over the fence,” MSUB coach Lisa McKinney was quoted as saying in a school press release. “Off the bat we knew it had a chance, but it has been hard to read here in Canada.
“When she got to the dugout, coach (Taylor) Olsen and I gave her a big hug. She was going to be a part of our history no matter what, but now she shares an important record with one of her teammates.”
Fisher hit 11 homers for the Yellowjackets as a freshman in 2018, though her production dropped to six round-trippers as a sophomore. She hit three home runs in COVID-shortened 2020 season and bounced back to hit 11 last season.
This year, her extra COVID season, Fisher has nine homers to go along with a .327 batting average. A 2017 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year winner, Fisher ranks sixth at MSUB in career slugging percentage, 10th in on-base percentage, eighth in games played, third in walks, and fourth in RBIs.
A livestream and live stats link for Sunday's season-ending doubleheader can be found of the softball team's schedule page at msubsports.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.