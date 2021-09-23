BILLINGS — It looked like Taylor Gertsch was in trouble.
The Montana State University Billings central midfielder had just received a pass from the left side of the field and upon turning towards her right she was promptly met by a University of Mary forward. Another Marauder pressed towards Gertsch, as the duo of opposers had thoughts of pilfering the ball and turning it into a breakaway attack against the outnumbered Yellowjacket defense.
In a hectic moment that could have easily turned chaotic, there was never an instant of panic in Taylor’s eyes.
“I don’t even know how she does it half of the time,” said Hailee Gertsch, Taylor’s twin sister who was watching the play develop from her position at center back. “When she gets the ball she is never frantic and doesn’t try to force it anywhere. I don’t know how she makes some of the passes she does.”
From her perspective on the back line, Hailee had a front row seat at the events that unfolded next. Sensing hard pressure from her right shoulder, Taylor expertly cut the ball back with her right foot to both shake her immediate defender and create space from the second approaching Mary player. With the ball naturally leading momentum onto her left foot, Taylor picked out a left-footed long ball to Liberty Palmer to push possession into the Yellowjackets’ attacking third down the left flank.
From there it was poetic: Palmer slotted a rolling ball across her body and through the back line, Maddie Smith took a one-touch, left-footed cross towards the back post at the top of the six-yard box, and Lexie Bloyder got just enough on a left-footed volley to beat the goalkeeper. It was a true team goal that proved to be the game-winner in the Yellowjackets’ 2-0 triumph over Mary on Sept. 11 to cap off their nonconference schedule.
Watching from the sideline, coach Stephen Cavallo wasn’t surprised that the genesis of the play was at Taylor’s feet.
“She has a high soccer IQ, it is impossible to steal the ball from her, and she sees passes before she gets the ball,” Cavallo said of the central defensive midfielder. “The ball is like an extension of her foot.”
The Gertsch twins are graduates of Billings Skyview. The sisters have been competing on the pitch together since they first touched a soccer ball around the age of four. Their mother Cortnee played soccer through high school and the twins credit their father Steve’s coaching throughout their life as shaping them into the players they are today.
Taylor didn’t technically receive statistical credit for an assist on the play, nor did she on the team’s second goal of the match which solidified the win in the 58th minute. Mary had just won possession and was pushing forward as a unit until a strong step with Taylor’s right foot stopped the Marauders in their tracks. Taylor’s attacking teammates were ready to pounce from there — Palmer playing square to Abby Sena, Sena with a one-touch pass to Jordan Roe, and Roe with a masterful one-touch, right-footed flick past the back line as if she were shrugging off her defender en route to leading Palmer into the back of the net.
“I see my role as sitting back and stopping the attack, and being able to switch the field and find gaps to play the ball into,” Taylor said of her position. “Also it is to protect our center backs, and it is nice to have Hailee back there to cover for me.”
Taylor had key touches on each of the Yellowjackets’ goals, but Hailee also played a key role. Though less tangible to the average viewer, Hailee’s contributions were just as important as the combination of passes that led to the scores. The Marauders were limited to just four shots on target during the match — all of which came from long distance and were of minimal stress to goalkeeper Clare Keenan. Hailee’s smothering defense, in conjunction with fellow center back Vendela Andersson, disrupted their opponents’ offensive flow and forced weak shot attempts from well outside of the box.
“Hailee has a physical presence on the field, is an excellent 1v1 defender, and is difficult to beat,” said Cavallo, whose team is 3-2-1 overall and 0-1-0 in conference. “She reads and understands the game well, and the explosiveness she shows when she wins the ball and gets it forward is energizing and fun to watch.”
Although the Gertsches maintain freshman eligibility, they are veterans of sorts after spending the coronavirus-affected 2020-21 academic year on the roster and competing in the team’s modified, nine-game spring schedule. Having a year under their belt to get used to the speed of the college game and learn the Yellowjacket philosophy has made the hometown twins into fixtures in the starting lineup.
“The best thing they learned was the speed of play,” Cavallo said of the Gertsches’ debut during the 2021 spring season. “It allowed them to gain some independence, get integrated with the team, and get a proper feel for college soccer, which is a big level increase from high school and club.”
The Gertsch twins have four years of NCAA eligibility, and their rapid ascent into starters only marks the beginning of what promises to be two memorable careers.
“Individually I just hope to help the team both on and off the field,” said Taylor, who is a human services major. “I want to help others in school, getting extra touches in, and just having that kind of culture where everyone can make a difference for the team.”
Hailee, also a human services major, agreed with her sister’s sentiments.
“As a team we are young, so I just hope we stay together, keep connecting well, and keep improving,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.