Skyview vs. Sentinel

Billings Skyview's Jordan Roe has committed to Montana State Billings for soccer.

 MIKE CLARK, 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview senior Jordan Roe plans to continue her soccer career at Montana State Billings.

Roe verbally committed to MSUB on Friday, she told 406mtsports.com.

Roe was named the 2018 Montana Gatorade girls soccer player of the year and earned all-state selections her final three seasons at Skyview.

The forward led Skyview to its first state championship in 2018, and the Falcons returned to the Class AA state title match this past fall, losing 1-0 to Billings West.

