BILLINGS — Billings Skyview senior Jordan Roe plans to continue her soccer career at Montana State Billings.
Roe verbally committed to MSUB on Friday, she told 406mtsports.com.
Roe was named the 2018 Montana Gatorade girls soccer player of the year and earned all-state selections her final three seasons at Skyview.
The forward led Skyview to its first state championship in 2018, and the Falcons returned to the Class AA state title match this past fall, losing 1-0 to Billings West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.