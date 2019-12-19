BILLINGS — Billings Skyview soccer players Taylor and Hailee Gertsch have signed letters of intent to play next season for Montana State Billings.
The sisters — Hailee played center back and Taylor was a defensive midfielder — were an important cog in the Falcons defense during their undefeated run to the Class AA state title in 2018. The Falcons allowed just three goals in the regular season and went on to finish 15-0-0 after their state-tournament run.
Hailee continued to anchor the back line in 2019 and was named all-state for the second straight year in helping Skyview to a runner-up finish to Billings West. Taylor suffered a torn ACL during a summer soccer tournament and sat out the entire season after having surgery.
Hamilton’s Rylee Wiediger also signed with the Yellowjackets. Wiediger was a second-team all-conference selection in the Southern A last season after she scored 11 goals and assisted on six others for the Broncs.
Other MSUB signees released by the GNAC were Ashley Cameron (Port Orchard, Washington), Emelle Moberg (Karlstad, Sweden) and Sydney Wate (Auburn, Washington).
West’s Jillian Hust announced her signing with MSUB last week.
The Yellowjackets finished 6-9-2 overall and 5-7 in the GNAC last season.
