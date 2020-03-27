BILLINGS — Billings West senior Katelynn Perfitt is the newest member of the Montana State University Billings women's triathlon program, the Yellowjackets announced Friday.
Perfitt joins Hardin's Journey Erickson as MSUB's offseason women's triathlon signings. West graduate Maddy Terwilliger and Hardin grad Madison Chavez competed for the Yellowjacket women in their inaugural season this past fall.
“I chose MSUB because I knew it’s a great school with a great environment," Perfitt said in a press release. "I think I will learn a lot and make a lot of great memories.”
Perfitt earned four letters in cross country and was a team captain at West. In 2017, she was most valuable runner. She joined the swim team for the first time last winter and represented the Golden Bears in the 50-yard freestyle race at the state meet.
Perfitt has run the 800 meters, 1600, 3200, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay for the Golden Bears during track season. Montana's high school spring sports season has been suspended until at least April 13 because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
MSUB's press release said Perfitt signed before March 18, when the NCAA ordered a recruiting freeze that will last until at least April 15.
“Katelynn has been a key leader of West’s cross country program throughout high school and has shown outstanding ability as a distance runner,” MSUB triathlon coach Kevin Bjerke said in the release. “Her swimming ability was originally an unknown factor due to lack of experience, but she completely erased that question this winter. I am excited to work on the final biking piece with Katelynn and find out what she is capable of once we assemble everything. I think she will be an excellent addition to our team.”
