Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU Billings

TyLee Manuel (33) announced that she is transferring from Montana State Billings to Azusa Pacific.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings West graduate TyLee Manuel plans to transfer from Montana State University Billings to Azusa Pacific University for the next step of her basketball career, she announced Saturday on social media.

Manuel averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game during her freshman season with the Yellowjackets. The 6-foot-1 forward shot 52% from the field.

Azusa Pacific is a Division II program that competes in the Pacific West Conference for women's basketball. Azusa is a suburb of Los Angeles.

This is Manuel's third college commitment in less than two years. She committed to Black Hills State during the fall of her senior year at West, then signed with MSUB last spring. Her twin sister, TyRaa also plays for the Jackets.

