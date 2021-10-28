BILLINGS — Lexie Bloyder’s soccer story will fittingly finish exactly where it started.
The Montana State University Billings senior will play her final home match Saturday at Yellowjacket Field, the final pitch of the many in town that the Billings native has played on during a career that dates back to age 6.
Bloyder was never guaranteed playing time for her hometown university — she has earned every single one of her 3,250 minutes throughout 58 matches dating back to the fall of 2018. She wasn’t guaranteed to make 39 starts, including 25 in-a-row. She wasn’t guaranteed to wear the yellow captain’s arm band in her final campaign for the Yellowjackets, but she earned all of that too.
The Jackets (6-7-3 overall, 3-6-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) will entertain Saint Martin's University (3-11, 2-8) on Senior Day Saturday at noon.
“I knew after her freshman year that she was going to be a starting contributor to the team, and I would have projected that she would be a captain of this team one day,” said Yellowjacket coach Stephen Cavallo. “Her humble, hard-working spirit is exactly what the program is all about. Lexie had a constant desire to get better and be coached, and she was not afraid to put her weaknesses under a microscope and work to improve.”
Bloyder, a Billings West graduate, and the Yellowjackets have three more games on the regular-season schedule, and maintain an outside shot to earn a qualifying spot in the GNAC Championships. It will be an uphill battle, and the team will have to win while also receiving help from conference opponents, but it’s a fitting semblance of the battle Bloyder has faced since the outset of her collegiate career.
It’s a career that has tested her in countless ways — from dealing with self-doubt to learning to become a leader during a pandemic that wiped out an entire season. It’s a career that has pushed her to learn how to be a dangerous attacking player at the collegiate level, while also applying her blistering speed to an outside back role on the defensive unit.
Had it not been for newfound inspiration for the game during the summer of her junior year at West, however, it’s a career that may not have even taken shape at all. Bloyder’s soccer story is nearing it’s end but perhaps its most important moment took place almost 2,500 miles away.
On July 5, 2015, Carli Lloyd scored a hat trick to lead the United States Women’s National Team to its third World Cup title and first since 1999. “I thought that was so cool,” Bloyder said. “That is probably the moment I knew I wanted to go play college soccer and go on to a higher level.”
Then a sophomore at West, Bloyder spent the next year concentrating all of her energy on pursuing a career at the collegiate level. She played for the Rocky Mountain Football Club traveling team that visited showcase tournaments across the Western U.S., putting her skills on display for coaches at a variety of levels. “That was a really cool experience — sometimes I’d show up to tournaments and I’d be playing with girls I had never met before,” said Bloyder. “All of us had the focus of getting recruited, and you just hoped you had a good enough game that a coach would be interested in you.”
Bloyder was doing everything right in the recruiting process, and seemed to be on the right path to wind up on a college roster somewhere in the fall of 2018. But after a difficult junior year her passion for the game faded and she began to reconsider if continuing her career was what she truly wanted. “I had a tough junior season and I didn’t enjoy soccer as much,” Bloyder said. “I wanted to look into other things, and I decided not to play college soccer. I went through my whole junior year and didn’t play very many tournaments.”
Then came Bloyder’s first venture outside of the United States. “I had no expectations going into it, but it was very eye-opening,” she said referring to a 12-day mission trip to Honduras during the summer of 2017. “It showed me how simple and happy life can be.”
Bloyder’s mission was to help a local church build housing on government-owned land to provide suitable living conditions for around 500 refugees. Along with a group of high-school friends, Bloyder received a crash course in cement mixing, laying rebar, and ultimately constructing a livable building all in the span of 10 days. “Seeing how little they had brought a new perspective to me, and they were so eager to help,” Bloyder said.
Bloyder’s group labored by day, working diligently to provide whatever assistance they could towards completing the housing against their deadline. But when nightfall arrived, it was time to play.
“We had two American teams and three other teams with local players,” Bloyder said referring to the three nights of pickup soccer games she played in. “Sometimes we would mix it up and play with each other — they wanted to see how we would play.”
She was the most experienced soccer player among her group — most had never played the sport before. Under the dimly lit playing surface, much to the surprise of the locals, Bloyder shined brightest. It may have been the goal Bloyder scored that got the locals buzzing about her skill, but it was the comprehensive experience that lit an inner fire and altered her mindset upon her return to Billings. “That shifted my perspective going into my senior year,” said Bloyder. “I wanted to enjoy myself and my teammates, and after my senior season was over I decided I didn’t want it to be over.”
To say Bloyder was overwhelmed at the outset of her collegiate career would be an understatement. From her first training session as a freshman in the fall of 2018, Bloyder had to battle against the notion that because she was from Montana and didn’t have the experience or exposure of players from states like Washington, that she was a rung below.
Much of that self doubt went out the window when Bloyder scored in her first collegiate match, in a 5-1 blowout victory over crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College. “I was shocked to even get time on the field,” Bloyder recounted when asked if she felt prepared for her freshman season. “My expectations coming into college — I prepared myself to not see the field at all.”
While Bloyder had the option of returning for a fifth year in the fall of 2022, she made the decision in the summer of 2021 that this fall would be her final collegiate season. “I just felt that it was time to look towards the future, and start to prioritize that,” said Bloyder. “The whole summer I mentally prepared for it to be my last season. My training and effort increased because of that.”
“Lexie has done everything we have ever asked of her, and I am very proud of her,” Cavallo said. “I have the utmost confidence she is going to be successful in whatever she undertakes in life. I have absolutely loved coaching her for four years.”
