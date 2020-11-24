BILLINGS — Billings West's Lauren Blaschak was among the signings announced by the Montana State Billings softball program on Tuesday.
Helena pitcher Shelby Martin, by way of Dawson Community College, and her Buccaneers teammate Maycen O’Neal were also among the six players who will join the Yellowjackets in 2021-2022.
Blaschak, a two-year starter at shortstop and outfielder for the Golden Bears, batted .361 in 2019, her sophomore season, and was named the team’s offensive player of the year. The 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Lauren is local talent that speaks with her abilities,” Jackets coach Lisa McKinney was quoted as saying in an MSUB press release. “She can cover a wide range at short and deliver a strong throw across the diamond. At the plate, she has power potential but will also increase the speed of our lineup overall.”
Martin led the Bucs with 140 strikeouts in 2019, her first year at DCC. She had a 17-2 record with a 2.56 ERA and threw 21 complete games.
O’Neal, a catcher from Brigham City, Utah, was Martin’s batterymate. In 2019 she hit .442 with four home runs and 33 RBIs, and posted a 1.187 OPS while striking out just eight times in 95 at-bats.
The Yellowjackets also signed pitcher/first baseman Preslee Christensen of Heber City, Utah; corner infielder Jazlyn Kalehuawehe of Folsom, California; and outfielder/first baseman Alexis Tovar of Nampa, Idaho.
