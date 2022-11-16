BILLINGS — Two in-state prep girls basketball stars were officially announced Wednesday as 2023-24 recruits to the Montana State Billings women's basketball program, per a release from the school.

Billings West guard Layla Baumann and Bozeman forward/center Avery Burkhart will both join the Yellowjackets program next season after signing National Letters of Intent.

Baumann, a two-time All-State selection with the Golden Bears, will stay in Billings for college after sinking over 50% of her 3-pointers last season, per the release. 

“Layla’s pursuit and commitment to becoming a Yellowjacket women’s basketball player has been awesome, and I have known her for years," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin is quoted as saying in the release. "She can play multiple guard positions and loves to compete. I believe Layla’s best basketball is ahead of her. She truly is a team-first player and she will be an outstanding student-athlete at MSUB.” 

Burkhart, a 6-foot-1 post player, is a four-year letter winner with the Hawks and has additionally played volleyball and softball at Bozeman. Her signing took place at a ceremony at the school last week.

“I am very excited to have Avery join our women’s basketball program," Woodin said. "She has impressed me with her passion to become a Yellowjacket and I look forward to working with her. Avery’s skillset is a rare combination of strength, size, and speed. She has the work ethic to improve and I believe she will make a positive impact on our program.” 

Tags

Load comments