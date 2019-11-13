SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team fell to 0-4 on the season with a 60-42 loss at Black Hills State (3-0) on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets led the Yellowjackets 17-9 after one quarter and 37-22 at halftime.
MSUB freshman and Billings West graduate Shayla Montague scored five points (2-of-6 from the field) and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.