SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team fell to 0-4 on the season with a 60-42 loss at Black Hills State (3-0) on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets led the Yellowjackets 17-9 after one quarter and 37-22 at halftime.

MSUB freshman and Billings West graduate Shayla Montague scored five points (2-of-6 from the field) and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

