BILLINGS — When things got tight for Montana State Billings women's basketball against visiting Black Hills State (South Dakota), the Yellowjackets, for the most part, responded well.
The one phase in which MSUB did not, however, happened to be during some of the game's most critical moments — and it paid dearly for it.
The visiting Yellow Jackets took down the host Yellowjackets by a 60-51 margin at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Tuesday night, handing MSUB its first loss of the 2022-23 season ahead of a lengthy journey to Alaska to close out the month.
Holding a slight lead for the majority of the game without ever quite breaking the game open — the Yellowjackets (4-1) led for almost 35 minutes but never by more than six points — little errors eventually caught up to MSUB as BHSU (4-1) outscored the host 25-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away in the game's final stanza.
The defeat marked an end to MSUB's unbeaten start to the year and best mark to start a season since 2017-18 (9-0), when the program made the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. Yellowjackets coach Kevin Woodin knew just how important the game's final stretch was, too, along with his team's late slip-ups within in it.
"The end of the game, I just felt they executed better than us on both ends," Woodin said. "I think we forced a couple shots. We had a couple that we'd usually make that just didn't go in, and we lost them a couple times and they hit some big shots."
Thanks to a 5 for 5 start from the field after tipoff, MSUB took an early lead and largely held onto it for 3½ quarters, being paced by sophomore forward and Winifred native Dyauni Boyce along with her 14 points and eight rebounds.
Nonetheless, 15 first-half turnovers prevented the Yellowjackets from totally breaking through on offense, though their defense kept the Yellow Jackets (who shot 36% from the field in the first 20 minutes) at bay as MSUB held a slight 26-22 advantage at the break.
Leading for the entirety of the third quarter, things began to get hairy for the Yellowjackets toward the middle of the fourth. A 12-4 Black Hills State run (with seven points in it scored by senior guard Danica Kocer) suddenly saw the Yellow Jackets up 53-49 with 50 seconds to play.
Boyce scored in the paint with 42 seconds left to make it a one-possession game, but a critical BHSU offensive rebound off of a missed free throw resulted in Kocer sinking back-to-back free throws with 23 ticks left to extend the lead back to five.
MSUB's 21st and final turnover of the night came shortly after its inbounds play following a timeout, with Kocer sealing the door shut by hitting two more foul shots.
"To be honest, I felt fortunate to be ahead at halftime," Woodin said. "It felt like they controlled the game. I thought in the third quarter we started to play better ... in the fourth quarter, we just down the stretch didn't play like we needed to.
"We'll learn from that. I think we're going to get better as we get more healthy and also just experiencing a good game. Good, close game early in the season, it's good for you."
MSUB may learn much more more about itself over the next eight days, however. The Yellowjackets fly out to Alaska this week to embark on a four-game road trip that'll take place in two stages.
First will be the North Star Invitational in Fairbanks, where MSUB takes on nonconference foes Salem (West Virginia) and Post (Connecticut) on Friday and Saturday, respectively. It'll then begin Great Northwest Athletic Conference play while it's up there against the league's two schools located in The Last Frontier: Alaska first in Fairbanks on Monday, then at Alaska Anchorage next Thursday.
The harsh climate of the state can harden the toughest individuals, but for MSUB, the flight over may be just what it needs to kick its season into high gear.
"I'm just hoping that we continue to improve," Woodin said. "I think we have a good start to our season ... In the GNAC, conference games on the road are always tough, and anytime you can win one of those, it's something to hang your hat on. So we just want to keep getting better up there and play our best basketball next week."
